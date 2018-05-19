Antonio Conte: I am committed but I can't change, says Chelsea boss

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: I'll respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte says he is "committed" to Chelsea but cannot change his style of management if he stays as head coach.

The Italian has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge after the club failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Conte, who has a year left on his contract, described himself as a "serial winner" after Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup.

"I have a contract and I'm committed for this club," the head coach said.

"In every press conference, I always say I'm committed to this club, to respect my contract.

Highlights: Eden Hazard's first-half penalty helps Chelsea beat Man Utd to win FA Cup

"As you know very well, our job is not simple. I understand that the club can make a decision, a positive decision, a negative decision. I'm the first to understand.

"For sure, we'll make the best decision. I'm the first to accept every decision for the future. After these two seasons I will always love this colour, these fans, this club - also [I will] if my future must be in a different way."

Chelsea won the FA Cup for the eighth time after Eden Hazard's first-half penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Wembley on Saturday.

FA Cup win 'saved our season' - Gary Cahill

Conte won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea, having arrived in 2016 after two years as Italy coach, but has found this campaign much tougher.

He criticised the club's transfer policy in January, before suggesting in February that he was a "disaster" when it came to persuading the board to sign players.

Conte appeared to make passing reference to that dispute in his post-match news conference at Wembley, telling reporters: "I think you have to understand if this season we had the maximum or not. There is the possibility with this group of players [that] we did the maximum."

He added that if the club were to continue working with him, he would not alter his ways.

"I think after two years, the club knows me very well," he said. "If they want to continue to work with me, they know me. I can't change.

"My way is always the same - hard work and building a strong mentality with my players. I can't change. I'm this and I think my past speaks very clearly for me as a player and as a manager."

Conte argued that winning the FA Cup at the end of such a turbulent season could be taken as a sign of his qualities as a coach.

He said: "When you have this type of season, there are moments that you have a lot of questions for yourself.

"But I think, also in this season, in a difficult season like this, I showed I'm a serial winner. This is the truth. To win in this way this season give me more satisfaction than my wins in the past."