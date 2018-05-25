Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town
Rotherham United meet Shrewsbury Town in Sunday's League One play-off final, with the Millers looking for an immediate return to the Championship.
Town, who finished third, have not been in the second tier since 1988-89.
The Shropshire club have lost on their previous four trips to Wembley, the most recent of which was April's Checkatrade Trophy final.
The two managers, Paul Warne and Paul Hurst, used to be teammates at Rotherham between 1999 and 2005.
Warne has steadied the Yorkshire club following their relegation last season, which ended a three-year stay in the Championship, and they finished fourth in the table before overcoming Scunthorpe to reach Wembley.
The Millers were victorious their last trip to Wembley four years ago, coming back from 2-0 down at half-time to eventually beat Leyton Orient on penalties.
Shrewsbury's automatic promotion bid, built on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run at the start of the campaign, ultimately fell short as Wigan wrapped up the title and Blackburn clinched second place.
But Hurst's side beat Charlton 2-0 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to book their place under the arch in north London.
Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I'm a pretty happy person so I'm not going there not intending to enjoy myself.
"When the lads warm up they will be hugely nervous but once you start the nerves dissipate and it is just a game on some different grass.
"We look at the best way we think we can hurt them and the best way we can stop them playing. The fact it is at Wembley and a play-off final does not affect the way we set up tactically.
"Shrewsbury know what to expect but they also know the disappointment of defeat. No doubt Hursty will have them pumped and ready to go."
Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst told BBC Shropshire:
"A lot of people would love to be in the position we're in now. We just hope there's one very special day left.
"We wanted to win the Checkatrade Trophy final, to get the chance to put our name in the history books. We wanted automatic promotion and we just fell short.
"When we perhaps lost our way slightly in the two semi-final games against Charlton, we stayed strong and put bodies on the line.
"But we have good people who work hard and commit to the shirt. And that's what we have to do again on Sunday."
Match facts
- Shrewsbury are featuring in their third Football League play-off final - they lost their previous two, both in League Two (in 2006-07 and 2008-09).
- Rotherham are also set to play their third play-off final - they lost in League Two to Dagenham & Redbridge in 2009-10 but won on penalties in League One against Leyton Orient in 2013-14 under Steve Evans.
- In six of the last seven play-off finals in the third tier between the sides finishing third and fourth, the side finishing fourth has been promoted, although the exception was the most recent - Preston 4-0 Swindon in 2015.
- Rotherham were winless in 11 consecutive matches in all competitions against Shrewsbury between 2008 and 2013, but have since won two of their last three (L1).
- Shrewsbury have played four matches at Wembley and lost all four, including the Football League Trophy final this season. The only team to lose more often on every visit to Wembley are Brentford (five defeats in five matches).
- Should Rotherham win promotion, it will be the first time since 2006-07 that three relegated teams from one league will have been promoted the next season in the Football League - Hartlepool, Swindon and Walsall were relegated from League One in 2005-06 and promoted from League Two in 2006-07.
- Rotherham's only victory from three visits to Wembley (D1 L1) was in April 1996 when they beat Shrewsbury in the Football League Trophy final, with current Shrews boss Paul Hurst playing for the Millers that day.
- Joe Newell has been involved in 16 goals for the Millers in all competitions this season (eight goals, eight assists), scoring twice and assisting twice in his last five appearances.
- Shaun Whalley - who assisted Carlton Morris' winner in the second leg against Charlton - has been involved in more League One goals (including play-offs) for the Shrews than any other player this season (20, eight goals and 12 assists).
- Paul Hurst has managed two previous play-off finals at Wembley, doing so as Grimsby Town boss in the Conference; they lost on penalties to Bristol Rovers in May 2015 before returning in May 2016, winning 3-1 against Forest Green.