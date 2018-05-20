James Collins: West Ham defender set to leave club

Collins retired from international football in November 2017 after winning 50 caps

Former Wales defender James Collins is set to leave West Ham after 10 years and two spells at the club.

The 34-year-old, whose contract ends next month, has not been offered a new deal.

A final decision on his future will be made by the next manager, after the Premier League club opted to part company with David Moyes.

It is understood West Ham co-owner David Sullivan spoke to Collins before an email was sent to the player.

Collins, affectionately known as the 'Ginger Pele', is a cult figure with Hammers fans.

He is the club's longest-serving player behind captain Mark Noble, with 217 appearances.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, 64, is set for talks with West Ham about the vacant managerial position.