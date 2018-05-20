League of Ireland: Derry City v Bray Wanderers (Mon)

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has only one injury concern for the Bray Wanderers clash

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has warned his players to eliminate paranoia from their thoughts ahead of Monday night's visit of Bray Wanderers.

The Candystripes go into the Premier Division encounter with the basement side on the back of two successive league defeats.

Shiels has called for positivity from his squad following defeats to St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk.

He believes that refereeing decisions went against Derry in both games.

"The players have become frustrated recently but they must eliminate paranoia from their thoughts," said Shiels.

"We were dominating the game against St Pat's and were leading until a poor refereeing decision.

"However, we shouldn't be feeling that everyone is against us and instead must think positively.

"We must prepare for the match in a positive manner and it's up to me to make sure that's the case."

Derry have picked up just one point from nine in the Premier Division and are sitting fifth in the league table.

While Bray are bottom, Shiels has stressed that they will pose a threat.

"They have taken more points from recent league games than we have and will cause us problems," added the Candystripes' boss.

"They have good players and are in a false league position. We have to be prepared to go into battle because that is what it will be."