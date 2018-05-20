Welsh Premier: Cefn Druids want to shake off 'little' tag

Huw Griffiths is in his second spell as Cefn Druids manager

Manager Huw Griffiths hopes Cefn Druids can grow as a club after they secured their place in the Europa League.

Druids beat Cardiff Met 1-0 in the Welsh Premier play-off final having finished the regular season in sixth spot, their highest ever position.

Griffiths acknowledged his side had been among the bookies pre-season favourites to be relegated.

"Maybe the tag 'little' Cefn Druids will go now and we can grow as a club," Griffiths said.

"Staying in the league was the target at the start of the season but now we've done this.

"The boys have been brilliant and they deserve everything that they get.

"They have been wonderful from day one when they started nine months ago. I'm so delighted, it's brilliant."

The Ancients, whose only previous European experience was in 2012 during Griffiths' first spell in charge, will enter the Europa League in the preliminary round.