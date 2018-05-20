Alan Archibald: Partick Thistle manager predicts 'changes' after relegation

Alan Archibald guided Thistle to promotion and a top-half finish but they have now been relegated

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald declined to elaborate on his future but says there will be "a lot of changes" following the club's relegation.

Thistle lost their Premiership play-off final 3-1 on aggregate to Livingston to tumble into the Championship.

Archibald, 40, has been Jags boss since early 2013 and guided them to promotion to the top flight later that year and a high of sixth place last season.

"There's got to be cuts, there has to be," he told BBC Scotland.

"The most important thing is the club going forward."

Asked about his own future, Archibald replied: "It's a bit raw at the moment. It's not about individuals, it's about the club. We'll sit down and there's going to be changes. We know that - we'll see what the week brings.

"We'll have to rebuild - I think we have 15 or 16 players out of contract; others in contract have clauses as well to protect the club financially. It's important that the club's protected first and foremost.

Blair Spittal and his Partick Thistle team-mates were left dejected as relegation was confirmed

"We've had five good seasons, no four, and we obviously go down. But we've enjoyed it and the club's moved on both on and off the pitch.

"There's a lot of talking to be done and a lot of changes at the club - it's important that we get it right."

'We deserved nothing from the game'

Trailing 2-1 from Thursday's first leg against Livingston, Thistle, who finished second bottom in the Premiership, set about overturning their deficit at Firhill on Sunday but could not find a way through.

Keaghan Jacobs scored early in the second half for Livi and Conor Sammon had a late penalty saved by visiting goalkeeper Neil Alexander to compound the hosts' misery.

"I'm so disappointed for everyone at the football club, and our fans," said Archibald.

"We deserved nothing from the game today, to be honest. That's what the play-off gives you - it gives you a second chance to stay in the Premiership and we can't even score.

"That's the biggest disappointment, but congratulations to Livingston. They deserve it. I feel the hurt and the pain of everyone involved in our football club. There are a lot of good people and the whole club will feel it."

As well as players moving on from Thistle this summer, managing director Ian Maxwell will also leave to take up the role of Scottish FA chief executive.

"It's important that we try to keep our structure at the club and that it moves on and keeps going," added Archibald.