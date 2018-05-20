Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Barcelona v Real Sociedad
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 24Mina
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 11Dembélé
- 8Iniesta
- 14Coutinho Correia
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
Real Sociedad
- 25Moyá
- 15Elustondo
- 3Llorente
- 22Navas
- 24de la Bella
- 4Illarramendi
- 17Zurutuza
- 8Januzaj
- 7Juanmi
- 18Oyarzabal
- 12Da Silva
Substitutes
- 1Rulli
- 5Zubeldia
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 14Rubén Pardo
- 16Canales
- 19Odriozola
- 21Bautista
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian José.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Yerry Mina (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Hand ball by Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Asier Illarramendi tries a through ball, but Alberto de la Bella is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Juanmi (Real Sociedad).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Zurutuza.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juanmi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.
Attempt saved. Willian José (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.