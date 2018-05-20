Spanish La Liga
Barcelona0Real Sociedad0

Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24Mina
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 11Dembélé
  • 8Iniesta
  • 14Coutinho Correia
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Vidal

Real Sociedad

  • 25Moyá
  • 15Elustondo
  • 3Llorente
  • 22Navas
  • 24de la Bella
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 8Januzaj
  • 7Juanmi
  • 18Oyarzabal
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Rulli
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 10Xabi Prieto
  • 14Rubén Pardo
  • 16Canales
  • 19Odriozola
  • 21Bautista
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian José.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Yerry Mina (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad).

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

Hand ball by Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad).

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).

Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Offside, Real Sociedad. Asier Illarramendi tries a through ball, but Alberto de la Bella is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Foul by Juanmi (Real Sociedad).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Zurutuza.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juanmi.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.

Attempt saved. Willian José (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 20th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona382710198296991
2Atl Madrid382310558223679
3Real Madrid382210694445076
4Valencia38227965382773
5Villarreal38187135750761
6Real Betis38186146061-160
7Sevilla38177144958-958
8Getafe381510134233955
9Eibar38149154450-651
10Girona38149155059-951
11Real Sociedad38148166658850
12Espanyol381213133642-649
13Celta Vigo381310155960-149
14Alavés38152214050-1047
15Levante381113144458-1446
16Ath Bilbao381013154149-843
17Leganés38127193451-1743
18Dep La Coruña38611213876-3829
19Las Palmas3857262474-5022
20Malaga3855282461-3720
