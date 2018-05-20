Atlético Madrid 2-2 Eibar

Fernando Torres scored 129 goals in 404 appearances over two spells

Fernando Torres scored twice in his final game for Atletico Madrid but the 10-man hosts were held by Eibar.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, 34, was given a guard of honour by the visitors before the game.

And after the match, his team-mates formed another guard of honour as the former Spain forward departed the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Torres, who captained the side, won his first and only trophy with Atletico in Wednesday's Europa League final win.

Kike opened the scoring for Eibar before Torres levelled on 42 minutes, slotting in Angel Correa's square pass.

Torres then put Atletico in front, collecting Diego Costa's through ball and clipping round Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

But Lucas Hernandez was then dismissed on 63 minutes after picking up a second yellow card for obstructing Ivan Alejo and Ruben Pena equalised seven minutes later with a superb strike from the edge of the area.

Atletico, who finished second to Barcelona in La Liga, could not find a winner late on but the tributes to Torres continued after the final whistle with the guard of honour.

Torres finishes with a record of 129 goals in 404 appearances over two spells, having joined as a youth player in 1995 before leaving for Liverpool in 2007 and returning in 2015 after spells at Chelsea and AC Milan.

Atletico fans posed for photographs next to life-sized cut-outs of Torres outside the ground and displayed a banner reading 'De Nino A Leyenda', meaning 'from a kid to a legend', in reference to the striker's nickname of 'El Nino'.

Torres had seen his first-team opportunities limited this year and last month said he will leave when his contract expires at the end of June, but is yet to announce his next club.

Torres was booked after going into the crowd to celebrate his second goal