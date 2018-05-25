Coventry City v Exeter City
Coventry City face Exeter City in Monday's League Two play-off final, with the Sky Blues aiming to seal an immediate return to the third tier.
Mark Robins' side sealed their first top-six finish since 1970, but their last promotion came in 1967 when they won the old Second Division.
Exeter return to Wembley a year on from losing the Blackpool in the League Two play-off final.
The Grecians have spent the past six seasons in the fourth tier.
Coventry, who finished sixth in their first campaign in the fourth tier since 1958-59, are still without suspended defender Tom Davies.
They lifted the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley last season following a 2-1 win over Oxford United.
After beating Notts County 5-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final, Coventry will wear a one-off kit under the Wembley arch after running out of their 2017-18 shirts.
Paul Tisdale's Exeter missed out on promotion to League One at Wembley 12 months ago, losing 2-1 to the Tangerines.
After securing a fourth-place finish this season, just four points short of the automatic promotion places, the Grecians overcame Lincoln City 3-1 to book a second successive trip to north London.
Coventry City manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"We are one step away, but you don't want to tempt fate.
"The connection between the supporters and the players is as good as I have seen anywhere and that makes for a great combination.
"The big thing is we have managed to get to the final and given ourselves a really chance of getting promoted.
"We are playing against a good opponent with an experienced manager. This an opportunity we don't want to pass us by."
Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:
"I think we have a very difficult opponent in Coventry.
"They were extremely good in the second leg against Notts County. They looked like they had really progressed since we last met them in winter.
"There's enough in there for us to be concerned about and that's part of our motivation going into the game.
"We want promotion dearly and so do the supporters, but we've got to win one more game before we get there so I'm going to refrain from daydreaming too much."
Match facts
- Exeter are just the second team to reach the fourth-tier play-off final in consecutive seasons after Blackpool, who did so in 1990-91 and 1991-92 - the Seasiders won promotion at the second attempt.
- Coventry are looking to become the first fourth-tier team to win the play-off final after finishing sixth in the regular season since Stevenage in 2011 - each of the last three teams that finished sixth and made the final have lost.
- The Grecians have played three previous matches at Wembley, all play-off finals; twice in the Conference (lost in 2007 to Morecambe, won in 2008 against Cambridge) and last season against Blackpool, when they lost 2-1.
- Coventry have won two of their past three meetings with Exeter in all competitions, however they did lose the most recent game back in January (1-0 at St. James Park).
- This will be the second time Mark Robins has taken charge of Coventry at Wembley, having won the Football League Trophy against Oxford there last April (2-1).
- In eight of the last nine League Two play-off finals, the team scoring first has gone on to win promotion - the exception was in 2015, when Wycombe took the lead in extra-time against Southend but lost on penalties.
- Only one of the last 12 play-off finals in League Two have gone to extra time (Southend v Wycombe in 2014-15), dating back to the 2005-06 campaign.
- Jayden Stockley has scored eight goals in his last 10 matches for Exeter in all competitions.
- Ryan Harley - who scored Exeter's third in their 3-1 win over Lincoln in the semi-final second leg - netted the winner the last time these two teams met (1-0 in January).
- Marc McNulty has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 league appearances for the Sky Blues (12 goals, six assists), including two goals and an assist in this season's play-offs already.