Coventry City v Exeter City

Coventry City won the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley 13 months ago, while Exeter City lost the League Two play-off final to Blackpool a month later

Coventry City face Exeter City in Monday's League Two play-off final, with the Sky Blues aiming to seal an immediate return to the third tier.

Mark Robins' side sealed their first top-six finish since 1970, but their last promotion came in 1967 when they won the old Second Division.

Exeter return to Wembley a year on from losing the Blackpool in the League Two play-off final.

The Grecians have spent the past six seasons in the fourth tier.

Coventry, who finished sixth in their first campaign in the fourth tier since 1958-59, are still without suspended defender Tom Davies.

They lifted the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley last season following a 2-1 win over Oxford United.

After beating Notts County 5-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final, Coventry will wear a one-off kit under the Wembley arch after running out of their 2017-18 shirts.

Paul Tisdale's Exeter missed out on promotion to League One at Wembley 12 months ago, losing 2-1 to the Tangerines.

After securing a fourth-place finish this season, just four points short of the automatic promotion places, the Grecians overcame Lincoln City 3-1 to book a second successive trip to north London.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We are one step away, but you don't want to tempt fate.

"The connection between the supporters and the players is as good as I have seen anywhere and that makes for a great combination.

"The big thing is we have managed to get to the final and given ourselves a really chance of getting promoted.

"We are playing against a good opponent with an experienced manager. This an opportunity we don't want to pass us by."

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

"I think we have a very difficult opponent in Coventry.

"They were extremely good in the second leg against Notts County. They looked like they had really progressed since we last met them in winter.

"There's enough in there for us to be concerned about and that's part of our motivation going into the game.

"We want promotion dearly and so do the supporters, but we've got to win one more game before we get there so I'm going to refrain from daydreaming too much."

