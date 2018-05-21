Frank de Boer: Swansea target former Ajax boss as new manager

Jaap Stam (L) and Frank de Boer (R) both played for Holland in the 1998 World Cup

Swansea City have spoken to former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer about their vacant managerial position.

The ex-Ajax manager is one of several targeted by the Swans to replace Carlos Carvalhal, BBC Sport Wales has learned.

Former Reading boss Jaap Stam is also believed to be short-listed following Swansea's Premier League relegation.

Graham Potter, of Swedish side Ostersunds, is also under consideration to take over at the Liberty Stadium and remains a serious contender.

It is thought there are also others on a Swansea wish-list that places an emphasis on a return to their 'Swansea Way' playing style.

Swansea's seven-year stay in the top-flight came to an end last weekend with the club confirming on Friday they would not be renewing manager Carvalhal's short-term deal.

De Boer, 48, was a Swansea target in December before they appointed former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carvalhal.

The ex-Barcelona and Holland defender has not worked since leaving Palace in September after just ten weeks in charge, the Eagles having lost all four of their opening Premier League games without scoring a goal.

His time at Selhurst Park was in stark contrast to his tenure as Ajax manager where he won four successive Eredivisie titles before leaving for Inter Milan, and would be seen as a natural fit to fulfil Swansea's ambition of a more possession-based style.

Fellow Dutchman Stam, 45, had similar aesthetic success at Reading, guiding the Royals to the Championship play-off final in 2017 in his first season in charge.

But the former Manchester United, PSV, Ajax and Holland centre-back parted company with the Madejski Stadium side in March with the team facing relegation worries.

Graham Potter's Ostersunds were knocked out of the Europa League Round of 32 by Arsenal last season despite winning 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium

Though not boasting the same stellar playing background as Stam and de Boer, Potter is thought to be high up Swansea's list given his success at Ostersunds where he guided them from the Swedish lower leagues to European football.

Potter is another who has been targeted by Swansea in the past, with the 42-year-old believed to have impressed Liberty Stadium decision-makers and is thought to be high up on the list of contenders.

Swansea are believed to be keen on a swift appointment as they seek to rebuild in the Championship.