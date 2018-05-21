Alan Archibald: Ian McCall urges Partick Thistle to back manager

Alan Archibald's Partick Thistle have relinquished their top-flight status

Partick Thistle's board should retain faith in manager Alan Archibald and "resist drastic changes" following their Scottish Premiership relegation, says Ian McCall.

The Ayr United boss, who managed Thistle between 2007 and 2011, argues Archibald deserves to remain in the post he has held since January 2013.

Thistle suffered a 3-1 aggregate play-off final defeat by Livingston.

"The one thing they've got to do is stick with their manager," McCall said.

"Archie's already proved he can win that league and proved himself a terrific young manager. Knowing him, and [chairman] David Beattie does know him, this will just make him more determined to get it right.

"They've got to resist drastic changes and put faith in him. Alan will know if they don't start the season well, then he'll be under pressure, but I think the time for big change isn't now."

Archibald, 40, made over 150 appearances in the Firhill defence, and was captain under McCall, before becoming the club's manager.

He was the longest-serving boss in the Premiership - prior to Thistle's relegation - having taken them to the second-tier title in his first season at the helm.

McCall spent four years in charge of Thistle and recently won promotion with Ayr United

Last term, Archibald secured the Jags' first top-half Premiership finish since the league split was introduced in 2001, and their highest top-flight finish in 36 years.

However, a record of just eight wins and 31 goals from their 38 league fixtures this season meant Thistle finished 11th, and were seen off by David Hopkin's industrious Livingston over two legs.

"They achieved way above what they should have done by finishing in the top six, but everybody then expected them to kick on," McCall, 53, told BBC Scotland.

"The infrastructure at the club, and they've got a fine manager, is all geared to being a Premiership team and kicking on.

"Financially there'll have to be cuts but they're too bright and too switched on to change their manager. I think it'd be completely the wrong decision.

"They'll need to lift the recruitment and make that a little bit better.

"They certainly won't need to be paying the type of money they paid this year in the Premiership. I'm sure they'll be able to get a squad together to compete in the top level of the Championship."

Archibald, right, captained Thistle under McCall

McCall expects to manage Thistle again, but insists he will not replace Archibald, should the former defender lose his job.

"I think I'll be back at Thistle at some point in my life but I would never, ever follow Alan Archibald if the worst does come to the worst," he said.

"I think too much of him. I had him as a player for seven years. Even talking about it, I don't think it's going to happen and I don't think it should happen."