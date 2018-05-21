Michael Nottingham: Blackpool sign Salford City defender on two-year deal

Blackpool signing Michael Nottingham signs his contract
Michael Nottingham scored 15 goals in 93 appearances at Salford

Blackpool have signed defender Michael Nottingham from non-league Salford City on an initial two-year contract.

The 29-year-old former Solihull Moors right-back helped Salford win promotion to the National League this season.

His Salford contract expires this summer, and his Blackpool deal includes the option of a further year.

"It's something I've always wanted, to play league football - and to be at Blackpool, a club with such history, is an amazing feeling," Nottingham said.

Tangerines boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: "He's a strong and versatile defender who is hungry and determined to take his opportunity and succeed in league football."

