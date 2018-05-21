World Cup 2018: Bryan Ruiz to captain Costa Rica in Russia

From the section

Bryan Ruiz in Europa League action for Sporting Lisbon in March

Former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz will captain Costa Rica at a second consecutive World Cup finals this summer.

The Sporting Lisbon veteran has been named alongside former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell in a final 23-man squad.

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo and Celtic full-back Cristian Gamboa are also included.

Oscar Ramirez's side begin their tournament against Serbia on Sunday, 17 June in Samara.

Costa Rica were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands in 2014, after qualifying for the knockout stages at the expense of England.

They finished second to Mexico in their 2018 qualifying group.

Costa Rica squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (Liga Deportiva Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (C.S. Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Ian Smith (Santos de Guapiles FC), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Aguilas)

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Yeltsin Tejeda (FC Lausanne-Sport), Celso Borges (Deportivo de La Coruna), Randall Azofeifa (CS Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting), Daniel Colindres (Deportivo Saprissa), Christian Bolanos (Deportivo Saprissa)

Forwards: Johan Venegas (Deportivo Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC)