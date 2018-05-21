Coventry City: Club to wear one-off kit for League Two play-off Final
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City will wear a one-off shirt for their League Two play-off final against Exeter City after running out of this season's home kit.
The Sky Blues take on the Grecians at Wembley on Monday, 28 May, having beaten Notts County in the semi-finals.
The team will play in a limited edition striped shirt that was specially commissioned by the club for the final.
"The striped kit has much history, especially at Wembley, for us," chief executive Dave Boddy said.
The one-off kit is similar to that worn by Coventry when they beat Tottenham in the 1987 FA Cup final.
"This will not be the kit for the 2018-19 season, so we hope it will be a unique shirt for the club and fans," Boddy added.