Olufela Olomola: Southampton striker joins Scunthorpe on three-year deal
Scunthorpe United have signed Southampton striker Olufela Olomola on a three-year deal.
The 20-year-old, who has moved on a free transfer, spent the first half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Yeovil, scoring seven goals in 21 league games.
Olomola told the League One side's website: "I'm absolutely delighted to get it done.
"This is a great platform for me to show the world what I can do on a first team stage, so I'm raring to go."
