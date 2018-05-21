Rob Maclean: Callum McGregor revels in big-game arena

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Callum McGregor's Scottish Cup howitzer

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on the final weekend of the Scottish domestic season.

McGregor display has Scotland boss purring

From bit-part player to starring role, Celtic's Callum McGregor has made startling progress.

Gone are the days when he was a useful squad player. Manager Brendan Rodgers can't leave the 24-year-old out of his starting XI anymore. And the bigger the game, the better he plays. It was the sweetest of strikes in Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell which sent Celtic on their way to a magical Double Treble.

McGregor's two previous goals were against Rangers. The two before that were against Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He's hit 12 goals this season but his contribution goes way beyond that scoring total.

He keeps the ball so well and feels he belongs at the top table. He's right. Scotland coach Alex McLeish, alongside me in BBC Scotland's Hampden Park studio, was purring at the performance of McGregor as Celtic made history.

Steelmen defy expectations

The Motherwell fans were mighty impressive as they came out of another cup final with second prize, having also been beaten by Celtic in the League Cup showpiece.

There were nearly 13,000 of them at Hampden on Saturday and they rightly stayed beyond the final whistle to give the losing finalists the reception they deserved.

Stephen Robinson's players were chasing shadows for much of the first half and the damage could have been greater than 2-0 at the interval.

Motherwell did themselves much more justice after the break and were unlucky not to score. It wasn't the second-half stroll that slick Celtic might have expected.

The Steelmen have had a superb season. They've become regulars at the national stadium and will target a top-six finish in the next campaign.

How far can Hopkin take Livi?

There will be bean counters around Scottish football less than delighted at Livingston's promotion to the Premiership.

The West Lothian town has no strong football tradition - it was only built in the 1960s - and the team doesn't carry a big support.

David Hopkin has led Livingston to back-to-back promotions

But let's rejoice in one of those great tales of the unexpected. Two successive promotions have swept David Hopkin and his side from League One into the top flight.

Livi are not awash with dosh and will struggle to hold on to one of the managers of the moment.

I hope they do. I'd love to see what impact the understated Hopkin can have another division higher with a strengthened squad.

Meek Thistle let fans down

I couldn't believe how poorly Partick Thistle performed in the two legs of that Premiership play-off final.

I'm not talking about the quality of their play, although that was pretty underwhelming. No, what shocked me was the lack of passion on display when they should have been fighting for their future.

Partick Thistle were well beaten by Livingston in their Premiership play-off final

The play-off schedule is weighted in favour of the team finishing second bottom of the top division. Having Sunday's decider at Firhill should have been playing into Thistle's hands even allowing for a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

But the Jags never appeared to be up for the scrap. It looked on the pitch as if relegation was accepted too readily.

I've got a lot of time for Thistle and their fans. They deserve better than that.