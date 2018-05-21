James McKeown: Grimsby Town goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

James McKeown helped Grimsby win promotion back to the Football League in 2016

Goalkeeper James McKeown has signed a new three-year deal with Grimsby Town.

The 28-year-old, who has made 301 league appearances for the Mariners, would have been out of contract at the end of June.

He told BBC Radio Humberside at the start of May that he "would love" to extend his stay with the club, while boss Michael Jolley said they would do "everything they could" to keep him.

Grimsby finished 18th in League Two in 2017-18.