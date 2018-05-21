Ji So-Yun: Chelsea Ladies midfielder signs new deal with WSL 1 champions

Ji So-Yun, who has made more than 100 appearances for Chelsea, has previously won the PFA's Women's Player of the Year award

Midfielder Ji So-Yun has signed a new deal with Women's Super League One champions Chelsea, keeping her at the club until 2020.

The 27-year-old scored 12 goals in 28 appearances to helped Chelsea win the league and Women's FA Cup double.

Three of her goals came in the Champions League as the Blues reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

The South Korea international scored twice at Liverpool on Sunday as Chelsea finished the league season unbeaten.

Ji's new deal at Chelsea comes after two of her double-winning team-mates of 2015 and this season, Eniola Aluko and Claire Rafferty, leave the club and after captain Katie Chapman announced her retirement.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Becky Spencer has also left Chelsea after two years with the London club.

