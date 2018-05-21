Fleetwood Town: Clint Hill and Steve Eyre join Joey Barton's backroom staff

Joey Barton played alongside Clint Hill at Queens Park Rangers

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton will have Clint Hill and Steve Eyre as part of his backroom team when he joins the club on 2 June.

Barton, 35, will take charge of the Cod Army one day after his Football Association ban for betting ends.

Former QPR and Carlisle defender Hill, 39, joins the club after announcing he was retiring from playing last Friday.

Eyre, 46, spent 21 years as a coach at Manchester City and was previously manager of Rochdale in 2011.