Andy Williams: Northampton Town sign Doncaster Rovers striker

Andy Williams scored 11 goals as Doncaster went up from League Two in 2016-17

Relegated League One side Northampton Town have signed Doncaster striker Andy Williams on a two-year contract.

The ex-Swindon, Yeovil and Hereford forward, 31, missed five months of this season with an ankle injury.

He is out of contract this summer at Rovers, where he scored 29 goals in 106 appearances over three years.

"I had a few offers but I was looking for a club that I felt had genuine promotion chances and this move ticked all the boxes for me," Williams said.

Cobblers boss Dean Austin, making his first signing since taking the role permanently, told the club website: "He has excellent movement and he is a fine finisher. He also has experience of winning promotion from League Two recently and that is important."

