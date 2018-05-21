Jamie Jones: Wigan Athletic goalkeeper signs contract extension

Jamie Jones made 15 league appearances in 2017-18

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones has signed a one-year contract extension until the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18 as the Latics won the League One title.

Along with Brighton loanee Christian Walton, Jones helped the DW stadium side break their clean-sheet record with 27 in the league.

Jones started his career with Everton and has also had spells with Leyton Orient, Preston and Stevenage.