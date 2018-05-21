Motherwell: Eight players leave Scottish Cup runners-up

Tom Aldred has returned to parent club Bury

Scottish Cup runners-up Motherwell have announced that Russell Griffiths, Deimantas Petravicius and Ellis Plummer have all left the club.

Lithuanian cap Petravicius, 22, had made the most appearances of the three this season with 14.

And Nadir Ciftci, Stephen Hendrie and Tom Aldred have returned to their parent clubs after their loans expired.

Defender Aldred, 27, said on Twitter: "It's been an absolute honour to wear the Motherwell shirt."

Aldred had moved to Fir Park from Bury in the January transfer window.

Celtic striker Ciftci, 26, scored three times in 23 Well appearances - two of them coming in his final game - while former Hamilton Academical defender Hendrie, 23, made just six appearances for the Steelmen on loan from Southend.

Goalkeeper Griffiths, 22, and defender Plummer, 23, made six and two appearances, respectively, this term.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has also released two under-20s players, Luke Watt and Dylan King.