Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts said he is "a little bit surprised" that Hal Robson-Kanu is one of nine players to be trimmed from Ryan Giggs' Wales squad ahead of their friendly against Mexico on 29 May.

The West Brom forward was a regular under Chris Coleman and part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Speaking from Wales' training camp at the Racecourse, Wrexham manager Ricketts said it goes to show "you need to be playing well to get in the team".