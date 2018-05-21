BBC Sport - Sam Ricketts 'surprised' by Robson-Kanu Wales squad omission

Ricketts 'surprised' by Robson-Kanu omission

  • From the section Wales

Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts said he is "a little bit surprised" that Hal Robson-Kanu is one of nine players to be trimmed from Ryan Giggs' Wales squad ahead of their friendly against Mexico on 29 May.

The West Brom forward was a regular under Chris Coleman and part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Speaking from Wales' training camp at the Racecourse, Wrexham manager Ricketts said it goes to show "you need to be playing well to get in the team".

Top videos

Video

Ricketts 'surprised' by Robson-Kanu omission

  • From the section Wales
Video

'England recall is like another debut'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World champ's drive-thru dilemma

  • From the section News
Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Top Stories