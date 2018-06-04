World Cup 2018: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times and channels

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

World Cup 2018 on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive coverage of the 2018 Fifa World Cup across TV, radio and digital platforms.

The tournament in Russia begins on Thursday, 14 June and concludes with the final on Sunday, 15 July in Moscow.

BBC Sport online will stream all of the BBC's World Cup matches on desktops, tablets, mobiles and Connected TVs. On-demand video clips, live text commentary and tactical analysis will also feature online.

Key dates Group stage Thu 14 June - Thu 28 June Last 16 Sat 30 June - Tue 3 July Quarter-finals Fri 6 July - Sat 7 July Semi-finals Tue 10 July - Wed 11 July Third-place play-off Sat 14 July Final Sun 15 July

Schedule

All times BST. Schedule is subject to change and new programmes will appear once confirmed.

Wednesday, 13 June

22:45-23:30, World Cup 2018 preview, BBC One

Thursday, 14 June

Live Coverage

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-18:00, Russia v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:00)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:40-13:30, World Cup preview (repeat), BBC Red Button

19:00-22:00, World Cup news & reaction, BBC Radio 5 live

22:45-23:15, Russia v Saudi Arabia highlights, BBC One

02:00-03:40, Russia v Saudi Arabia replay, BBC Two

Friday, 15 June

Live coverage

TV

12:30-15:05, Egypt v Uruguay, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

18:20-21:10, Portugal v Spain, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Egypt v Uruguay, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, Morocco v Iran, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Portugal v Spain, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:00)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:40-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

23:20-01:00, Morocco v Iran replay, BBC Red Button

01:00-02:40, Portugal v Spain replay, BBC Two

Saturday, 16 June

Live coverage

TV

10:30-13:05, France v Australia, Group C, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

16:30-19:10, Peru v Denmark, Group C, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

10:50-13:00, France v Australia, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live

14:00-16:00, Argentina v Iceland, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 13:00)

18:00-19:00, Peru v Denmark, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live

20:00-22:00, Croatia v Nigeria, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-10:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

22:30-23:30, World Cup highlights, BBC One

00:20-02:00, Croatia v Nigeria replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Argentina v Iceland replay, BBC Two

Sunday, 17 June

Live coverage

TV

15:30-18:10, Germany v Mexico, Group F, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

13:00-15:00, Costa Rica v Serbia, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:00)

16:00-18:00, Germany v Mexico, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live, (build-up from 15:00)

19:00-21:00, Brazil v Switzerland, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:00)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:40-09:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One

00:20-02:00, Costa Rica v Serbia replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Brazil v Switzerland replay, BBC Two

Monday, 18 June

Live coverage

TV

15:30-18:00, Belgium v Panama, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)

18:15-21:30, Tunisia v England, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Sweden v South Korea, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

16:00-18:00, Belgium v Panama, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:00)

19:00-21:00, Tunisia v England, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live, (build-up from 18:00)

21:00-22:30, 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:40-09:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

00:20-02:00, Sweden v South Korea replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Tunisia v England replay, BBC Two

Tuesday, 19 June

Live coverage

TV

12:30-15:05, Colombia v Japan, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)

18:30-21:20, Russia v Egypt, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Colombia v Japan, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, Poland v Senegal, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Russia v Egypt, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-12:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

00:20-02:00, Russia v Egypt replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Poland v Senegal replay, BBC Two

Wednesday, 20 June

Live coverage

TV

12:30-15:10, Portugal v Morocco, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)

15:40-18:15, Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Portugal v Morocco, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Iran v Spain, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

21:00-22:30, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

22:45-23:30, World Cup highlights, BBC One

02:00-03:40, Iran v Spain replay, BBC Two

Thursday, 21 June

Live coverage

TV

18:30-21:10, Argentina v Croatia, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Denmark v Australia, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, France v Peru, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Argentina v Croatia, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:20-10:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

18:00-19:00, World Cup so far with Mark Chapman and Frank Lampard, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

00:20-02:00, Denmark v Australia replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, France v Peru replay, BBC Two

Friday, 22 June

Live coverage

TV

15:30-18:05, Nigeria v Iceland, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

18:30-21:10, Serbia v Switzerland, Group E, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Brazil v Costa Rica, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, Nigeria v Iceland, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Serbia v Switzerland, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-12:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

02:00-03:40, Brazil v Costa Rica replay, BBC Two

Saturday, 23 June

Live coverage

TV

12:15-15:15, Belgium v Tunisia, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)

Radio

13:00-15:00, Belgium v Tunisia, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:00)

16:00-18:00, South Korea v Mexico, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Germany v Sweden, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

15:00-16:00, World Cup so far with Mark Chapman, Didier Drogba and Pablo Zabaleta, BBC Radio 5 live

22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One

00:20-02:00, South Korea v Mexico replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Germany v Sweden replay, BBC Two

Sunday, 24 June

Live coverage

TV

12:10-15:30, England v Panama, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

15:30-18:10, Japan v Senegal, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)

Radio

13:00-15:00, England v Panama, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-18:00, Japan v Senegal, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Poland v Colombia, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One

00:20-02:00, Poland v Colombia replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, England v Panama replay, BBC Two

Monday, 25 June

Live coverage

TV

18:30-21:10, Spain v Morocco, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

19:00-21:00, Iran v Portugal, Group B, BBC Four

Radio

15:00-17:00, Uruguay v Russia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Iran v Portugal, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Spain v Morocco, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-08:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

00:20-02:00, Saudi Arabia v Egypt replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Uruguay v Russia replay, BBC Two

Tuesday, 26 June

Live coverage

TV

18:30-21:10, Nigeria v Argentina, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

19:00-21:00, Iceland v Croatia, Group D, BBC Four

Radio

15:00-17:00, Denmark v France, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, Nigeria v Argentina, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

00:20-02:00, Australia v Peru replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Denmark v France replay, BBC Two

Wednesday, 27 June

Live coverage

TV

14:30-17:15, South Korea v Germany, Group F, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

14:50-17:00, Mexico v Sweden, Group F, BBC Two

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

15:00-17:00, South Korea v Germany, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)

19:00-21:00, Serbia v Brazil, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30; includes updates of Switzerland v Costa Rica)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

21:00-22:30, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

22:45-23:45, World Cup highlights, BBC One

00:20-02:00, Switzerland v Costa Rica replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, Serbia v Brazil replay, BBC Two

Thursday, 28 June

Live coverage

TV

14:30-17:15, Senegal v Colombia, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)

14:50-17:00, Japan v Poland, Group H, BBC Two

Radio

06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

15:00-17:00, Senegal v Colombia and Japan v Poland, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)

19:00-21:00, England v Belgium, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 17:00)

Highlights, replays & catch-up

07:00-09:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button

22:45-23:45, World Cup highlights, BBC Two

00:20-02:00, Panama v Tunisia replay, BBC Red Button

02:00-03:40, England v Belgium replay, BBC Two

Saturday, 30 June

Selected matches for TV and radio coverage will be confirmed once the schedule has been decided.

Live coverage

14:30-17:10, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One

Last 16: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Sunday, 1 July

Live coverage

14:30-17:10, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One

18:30-21:00, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One

Monday, 2 July

Live coverage

Last 16: TBC v TBC (15:00)

Last 16: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Tuesday 3 July

Live coverage

Last 16: TBC v TBC (15:00)

18:30-21:00, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One

Friday, 6 July

Live coverage

Quarter-final 1: TBC v TBC (15:00)

Quarter-final 2: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Saturday, 7 July

Live coverage

Quarter-final 3: TBC v TBC (15:00)

Quarter-final 4: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Tuesday, 10 July

Live coverage

Semi-final 1: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Wednesday, 11 July

Live coverage

Semi-final 2: TBC v TBC (19:00)

Saturday 14 July

Live coverage

Third Place play-off: TBC v TBC (15:00)

Sunday, 15 July

Live coverage

Final: TBC v TBC (16:00)

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.