World Cup 2018: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times and channels
|World Cup 2018 on the BBC
|Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
|Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
BBC Sport brings you comprehensive coverage of the 2018 Fifa World Cup across TV, radio and digital platforms.
The tournament in Russia begins on Thursday, 14 June and concludes with the final on Sunday, 15 July in Moscow.
BBC Sport online will stream all of the BBC's World Cup matches on desktops, tablets, mobiles and Connected TVs. On-demand video clips, live text commentary and tactical analysis will also feature online.
|Key dates
|Group stage
|Thu 14 June - Thu 28 June
|Last 16
|Sat 30 June - Tue 3 July
|Quarter-finals
|Fri 6 July - Sat 7 July
|Semi-finals
|Tue 10 July - Wed 11 July
|Third-place play-off
|Sat 14 July
|Final
|Sun 15 July
Schedule
All times BST. Schedule is subject to change and new programmes will appear once confirmed.
Wednesday, 13 June
22:45-23:30, World Cup 2018 preview, BBC One
Thursday, 14 June
Live Coverage
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-18:00, Russia v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:00)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:40-13:30, World Cup preview (repeat), BBC Red Button
19:00-22:00, World Cup news & reaction, BBC Radio 5 live
22:45-23:15, Russia v Saudi Arabia highlights, BBC One
02:00-03:40, Russia v Saudi Arabia replay, BBC Two
Friday, 15 June
Live coverage
TV
12:30-15:05, Egypt v Uruguay, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
18:20-21:10, Portugal v Spain, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Egypt v Uruguay, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, Morocco v Iran, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Portugal v Spain, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:00)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:40-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
23:20-01:00, Morocco v Iran replay, BBC Red Button
01:00-02:40, Portugal v Spain replay, BBC Two
Saturday, 16 June
Live coverage
TV
10:30-13:05, France v Australia, Group C, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
16:30-19:10, Peru v Denmark, Group C, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
10:50-13:00, France v Australia, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live
14:00-16:00, Argentina v Iceland, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 13:00)
18:00-19:00, Peru v Denmark, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-22:00, Croatia v Nigeria, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-10:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
22:30-23:30, World Cup highlights, BBC One
00:20-02:00, Croatia v Nigeria replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Argentina v Iceland replay, BBC Two
Sunday, 17 June
Live coverage
TV
15:30-18:10, Germany v Mexico, Group F, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
13:00-15:00, Costa Rica v Serbia, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:00)
16:00-18:00, Germany v Mexico, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live, (build-up from 15:00)
19:00-21:00, Brazil v Switzerland, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:00)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:40-09:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One
00:20-02:00, Costa Rica v Serbia replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Brazil v Switzerland replay, BBC Two
Monday, 18 June
Live coverage
TV
15:30-18:00, Belgium v Panama, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)
18:15-21:30, Tunisia v England, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Sweden v South Korea, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
16:00-18:00, Belgium v Panama, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:00)
19:00-21:00, Tunisia v England, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live, (build-up from 18:00)
21:00-22:30, 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:40-09:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
00:20-02:00, Sweden v South Korea replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Tunisia v England replay, BBC Two
Tuesday, 19 June
Live coverage
TV
12:30-15:05, Colombia v Japan, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)
18:30-21:20, Russia v Egypt, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Colombia v Japan, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, Poland v Senegal, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Russia v Egypt, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-12:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
00:20-02:00, Russia v Egypt replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Poland v Senegal replay, BBC Two
Wednesday, 20 June
Live coverage
TV
12:30-15:10, Portugal v Morocco, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)
15:40-18:15, Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC One (alternative commentary on the BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Portugal v Morocco, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Iran v Spain, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
21:00-22:30, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
22:45-23:30, World Cup highlights, BBC One
02:00-03:40, Iran v Spain replay, BBC Two
Thursday, 21 June
Live coverage
TV
18:30-21:10, Argentina v Croatia, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Denmark v Australia, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, France v Peru, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Argentina v Croatia, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:20-10:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
18:00-19:00, World Cup so far with Mark Chapman and Frank Lampard, BBC Radio 5 live
21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
00:20-02:00, Denmark v Australia replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, France v Peru replay, BBC Two
Friday, 22 June
Live coverage
TV
15:30-18:05, Nigeria v Iceland, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
18:30-21:10, Serbia v Switzerland, Group E, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Brazil v Costa Rica, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, Nigeria v Iceland, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Serbia v Switzerland, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-12:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
21:00-22:00, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
02:00-03:40, Brazil v Costa Rica replay, BBC Two
Saturday, 23 June
Live coverage
TV
12:15-15:15, Belgium v Tunisia, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online)
Radio
13:00-15:00, Belgium v Tunisia, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:00)
16:00-18:00, South Korea v Mexico, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Germany v Sweden, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
15:00-16:00, World Cup so far with Mark Chapman, Didier Drogba and Pablo Zabaleta, BBC Radio 5 live
22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One
00:20-02:00, South Korea v Mexico replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Germany v Sweden replay, BBC Two
Sunday, 24 June
Live coverage
TV
12:10-15:30, England v Panama, Group G, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
15:30-18:10, Japan v Senegal, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on BBC Red Button and online)
Radio
13:00-15:00, England v Panama, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-18:00, Japan v Senegal, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Poland v Colombia, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
22:30-23:20, World Cup highlights, BBC One
00:20-02:00, Poland v Colombia replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, England v Panama replay, BBC Two
Monday, 25 June
Live coverage
TV
18:30-21:10, Spain v Morocco, Group B, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
19:00-21:00, Iran v Portugal, Group B, BBC Four
Radio
15:00-17:00, Uruguay v Russia, Group A, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Iran v Portugal, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Spain v Morocco, Group B, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-08:30, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
00:20-02:00, Saudi Arabia v Egypt replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Uruguay v Russia replay, BBC Two
Tuesday, 26 June
Live coverage
TV
18:30-21:10, Nigeria v Argentina, Group D, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
19:00-21:00, Iceland v Croatia, Group D, BBC Four
Radio
15:00-17:00, Denmark v France, Group C, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:00, Nigeria v Argentina, Group D, BBC Radio 5 live
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
00:20-02:00, Australia v Peru replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Denmark v France replay, BBC Two
Wednesday, 27 June
Live coverage
TV
14:30-17:15, South Korea v Germany, Group F, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
14:50-17:00, Mexico v Sweden, Group F, BBC Two
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
15:00-17:00, South Korea v Germany, Group F, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)
19:00-21:00, Serbia v Brazil, Group E, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30; includes updates of Switzerland v Costa Rica)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-11:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
21:00-22:30, World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
22:45-23:45, World Cup highlights, BBC One
00:20-02:00, Switzerland v Costa Rica replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, Serbia v Brazil replay, BBC Two
Thursday, 28 June
Live coverage
TV
14:30-17:15, Senegal v Colombia, Group H, BBC One (alternative commentary on Connected TV and online)
14:50-17:00, Japan v Poland, Group H, BBC Two
Radio
06:00-08:30, World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
15:00-17:00, Senegal v Colombia and Japan v Poland, Group H, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)
19:00-21:00, England v Belgium, Group G, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 17:00)
Highlights, replays & catch-up
07:00-09:00, World Cup catch-up, BBC Red Button
22:45-23:45, World Cup highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:00, Panama v Tunisia replay, BBC Red Button
02:00-03:40, England v Belgium replay, BBC Two
Saturday, 30 June
Selected matches for TV and radio coverage will be confirmed once the schedule has been decided.
Live coverage
14:30-17:10, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One
Last 16: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Sunday, 1 July
Live coverage
14:30-17:10, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One
18:30-21:00, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One
Monday, 2 July
Live coverage
Last 16: TBC v TBC (15:00)
Last 16: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Tuesday 3 July
Live coverage
Last 16: TBC v TBC (15:00)
18:30-21:00, last 16: TBC v TBC, BBC One
Friday, 6 July
Live coverage
Quarter-final 1: TBC v TBC (15:00)
Quarter-final 2: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Saturday, 7 July
Live coverage
Quarter-final 3: TBC v TBC (15:00)
Quarter-final 4: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Tuesday, 10 July
Live coverage
Semi-final 1: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Wednesday, 11 July
Live coverage
Semi-final 2: TBC v TBC (19:00)
Saturday 14 July
Live coverage
Third Place play-off: TBC v TBC (15:00)
Sunday, 15 July
Live coverage
Final: TBC v TBC (16:00)
Catch-up
You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.