Louis John: Cambridge United sign Sutton United defender on free transfer

Louis John played 37 times for Sutton this season as they lost in the National League play-offs

League Two side Cambridge United have signed centre-back Louis John from Sutton United on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who made 117 appearances for the National League side after making his debut in 2014-15, has agreed a two-year deal with the U's

England C international John can also play at right-back and is Cambridge head coach Joe Dunne's first signing.

"It's a step up for me, but I'm looking forward to adapting to the level and seeing what I can produce," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.