Louis John: Cambridge United sign Sutton United defender on free transfer

Louis John in action for Sutton
Louis John played 37 times for Sutton this season as they lost in the National League play-offs

League Two side Cambridge United have signed centre-back Louis John from Sutton United on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who made 117 appearances for the National League side after making his debut in 2014-15, has agreed a two-year deal with the U's

England C international John can also play at right-back and is Cambridge head coach Joe Dunne's first signing.

"It's a step up for me, but I'm looking forward to adapting to the level and seeing what I can produce," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story