SWPL: Hibernian want the domestic treble - Shannon McGregor

Hibernian won the SWPL Cup for a third year running at the weekend

Hibernian midfielder Shannon McGregor says the Edinburgh club are targeting a domestic treble after securing the SWPL Cup with a 9-0 win over Celtic.

McGregor scored a spectacular goal on Sunday as Grant Scott's side retained the trophy for a third year in emphatic fashion.

And the-18-year-old, who joined from Aberdeen in December, says Hibs can win all three trophies.

"We don't want anything less," said McGregor.

Hibs have won the past five domestic knockout competitions, but the league has eluded them with Glasgow City currently chasing a 12th title in a row.

Only goal difference separates Hibs and City at the top of the league, with the sides drawing twice already this season.

Hibs beat City 3-1 in the SWPL Cup semi-final, before lifting the trophy at the Falkirk Stadium thanks to five goals from Lizzie Arnot, one each from Ellis Notley and Kirsten Reilly, and an own goal from Celtic captain Kelly Clark.

However, McGregor's goal was the pick of the bunch - the teenager hitting a volley from outside the box over goalkeeper Keira Gibson.

'We destroyed them'

Shannon McGregor in action for Hibs in Sunday's one-sided final

"I've never scored a goal like it," said the Scotland under-19 international. "I didn't think it was going to come off. I took my touch and just hit it cleanly with my laces into the top corner.

"I did a couple of weeks ago in training, but I was quite shocked with myself."

She added: "We went out really strong. The first half an hour our game was really high intense. We destroyed them. The last 15 minutes of the first half we let it slack a wee bit, but we went out in the second half and did the same again."

Head coach Scott took charge last month following the departure of Kevin Milne - firstly on a caretaker basis before being appointed permanently three weeks ago - leading the teams to five wins and two draws.

Scott said: "The players have responded well since I came in. It's been more about changing our style of play, but turning it on in the big games is where you need to, so it's been really pleasing.

"We'll not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously we've got ambition, we'll look to compete in every competition, but it's early days - we've only played a third of the league games - so we'll take our time over it."