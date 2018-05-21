Mark Ellis: Tranmere Rovers sign Carlisle defender on two-year deal

Mark Ellis
Mark Ellis played against Tranmere for Forest Green in the 2017 National League promotion final

Tranmere Rovers have signed Carlisle defender Mark Ellis on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old was offered a new deal by the Cumbrians, but has elected instead to join their newly-promoted League Two rivals.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon told the club website: "I'm delighted to be able to bring Mark here.

"Having worked with him before at Shrewsbury, I know all about his quality and what he will bring to the group."

