Andy Robertson confident in Liverpool attack for Champions League final with Real Madrid

Andy Robertson and Liverpool overcame Roma to reach the Champions League final

Andy Robertson says Liverpool's confidence in their ability to score could be crucial in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Robertson, 24, could become the first Scot since Paul Lambert with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 to play in a Champions League final.

Real are the defending European champions in Saturday's final in Kiev.

"We're confident that we'll score in every game we play," Robertson told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"Hopefully that's the case and if we have to outscore them then hopefully we do that.

"They're all superstars, the whole XI so I don't think you can focus on one player but we'll have a game plan to try and stop their strengths.

"Every team, including us and including Real, have weaknesses and we need to try and exploit them and if we can do that, if we can keep a clean sheet then it's half the battle."

Real Madrid beat Juventus in last year's final to retain the Champions League and take their tally of wins in the competition to 12 - a tournament record.

Liverpool, who have scored 74 European goals this term, last won the competition in 2005 - the fifth time they had secured the trophy.

"Hopefully, we can be a small part of this big history on Saturday," Robertson said.

"We've put in really good team performances to get to this final and we deserve to be there and hopefully we can just go that one step further now."

'Now I really feel as if I belong here'

The former Hull City left-back moved to Anfield for £8m last summer and by November had made just eight appearances.

However, the Scotland international has been a regular since December and scored his first goal for the club against Brighton and Hove Albion in the final round of Premier League fixtures.

"The fans took to me quite quickly, which was always nice," Robertson said on BBC Radio Scotland. "They've been different class with me.

Robertson scored in a 4-0 win at Anfield

"I just felt as if I needed to play games to show them that I can play at this level.

"Now I really feel as if I belong here and I've kind of made it my home as such."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previously took Borussia Dortmund into a Champions League final and is bidding for his first trophy with the Anfield club.

"He's been fantastic this season to work under," added Robertson.

"I hope that I'm here for a long time and so is he."