Scott Rendell and Jake Gallagher sign new Aldershot Town deals

Scott Rendell made his Aldershot debut in August 2003

Aldershot Town striker Scott Rendell and midfielder Jake Gallagher have signed new one-year contracts.

Rendell, 31, was the club's top scorer last season with 13 goals from 28 starts, taking his total to 30 goals in 100 appearances during his three spells at the Shots.

Midfielder Gallagher, 25, played 37 times, scoring twice.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Matt Bozier, 18, has also agreed a new one-year contract at the club.

Aldershot finished fifth in the National League this season, but lost the play-off eliminator tie on penalties against Ebbsfleet United.