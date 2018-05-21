Ross County: Michael Gardyne and Ross Draper sign new deals

From the section

Michael Gardyne has scored 65 goals for Ross County

Michael Gardyne and Ross Draper have signed new one-year contracts at Ross County following the club's relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Forward Gardyne, 32, is in his fourth spell with the Highlanders and helped them win the 2016 League Cup final.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Draper, 29, moved to Dingwall last summer.

However, midfielder Christopher Routis will leave County after turning down a new deal.

The Staggies finished bottom of the Premiership, meaning their six-year stay in the top flight ended.