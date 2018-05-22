New post to boost Swansea City recruitment after relegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Where did it all go wrong for Swansea City?

Swansea City are considering bringing in a technical director role in a bid to improve recruitment following relegation from the Premier League.

It is understood the potential new appointment would work alongside chairman Huw Jenkins and the managerial successor to Carlos Carvalhal.

Several candidates are thought to have been identified as Swansea seek a fresh approach to transfer dealings.

Recruitment was cited as a major factor in the club's on-pitch failings.

Swansea are also in the process of selecting a new manager, with Graham Potter, Frank de Boer and Jaap Stam among those being considered.

Carlos Carvalhal initially impressed as Swansea manager before results tailed off and relegation followed

In a statement following relegation to the Championship, the club's majority shareholders - American businessmen Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien - outlined the need for improving recruitment and bringing in "additional resources".

Issued after the defeat to Stoke on 13 May that confirmed relegation, the statement read: "There have certainly been mistakes along the way and it is down to the owners to shoulder much of the responsibility.

"Our recruitment strategy hasn't been good enough, we all recognise that and the blame for it ultimately rests with ourselves.

"But we are taking steps to rectify that and we will be bringing additional resources to that department during the summer in a bid to change and strengthen the way we operate."

Though the exact title of the new role and full responsibilities are not yet clear, it is expected this potential appointment would be part of such an attempt to strengthen, and is thought to be designed to work in conjunction with long-serving chairman Jenkins.

Huw Jenkins has been Swansea City chairman since 2002

Jenkins has had a key role in Swansea's transfer strategy since being appointed chairman as part of local consortium that took over the club.

His role has previously been described by commentators as a "de facto director of football".

Jenkins has subsequently come in for criticism from supporters following the sale to Kaplan and Levien and the team's poor results after a string of under-performing signings.

Swansea's Supporters- Trust - a 21% shareholder in the club and who have a seat on the board - renewed called for Jenkins to step down following relegation, as well as "a full review of the running of the footballing side of the club."

Jenkins himself, in an interview in December, admitted he would consider his position at the end of the season.

Swansea's current focus is on naming a new manager, with the club keen for a swift appointment as they seek to rebuild in the Championship with an emphasis on returning to their 'Swansea Way' style of play.