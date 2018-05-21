Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off as LA Galaxy beat Montreal Impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not scored in five LA Galaxy games now - after three goals in his first three matches

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off by the video assistant referee for slapping an opponent as LA Galaxy beat Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

Michael Petrasso stood on the ex-Manchester United striker's foot in the 40th minute, prompting Ibrahimovic to hit him in the face - and then both players to go down, apparently injured.

After watching a replay, referee Ismail Elfath showed captain Ibrahimovic the 13th red card of his career.

Ex-QPR player Petrasso was booked.

Ola Kamara scored the game's only goal as the Galaxy beat Remi Garde's Impact.

Ibrahimovic, 36, was sent off three times for each of Paris St-Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan, twice for Juventus and once for Barcelona.

He was never dismissed for United - but was given a three-game ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings after avoiding punishment at the time.