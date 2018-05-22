Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Rangers, Skrtel, Gerrard, Scotland, McLeish, Hearts, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have nine days to smash their transfer record with a stunning £10m deal for Odsonne Edouard.(Scottish Sun)

Zinedine Zidane has backed Steven Gerrard's move to Rangers and insists his top-level playing career will make up for his lack of managerial experience. (Daily Record)

Odsonne Edouard scored 11 goals in 29 outings in his season on loan at Celtic from PSG

Rangers are close to agreeing a £2.7m deal to take Martin Skrtel from Fenerbahce, and a one-year loan for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.(Scottish Sun)

Hearts hope to sign Adelaide United left-back Ben Garuccio on a pre-contract agreement. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jack Ross faces a battle with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard to become the new Ipswich manager. (Daily Record)

Carlisle hope to snap up Livingston boss David Hopkin as their new manager within the next 48 hours. (Scottish Sun)

Martin Skrtel, a former Liverpool team-mate of Streven Gerrard's, played for Slovakia against Scotland in the last World Cup qualifying campaign

Alex McLeish could call in the cavalry to plug the gaps left by two more withdrawals from his Scotland squad for the friendlies against Peru and Mexico, with former Rangers defender Danny Wilson and ex-Hearts winger Sam Nicholson, who both play for Colorado Rapids, being considered as emergency recruits. (Scotsman)

Dundee are lining up a move for Leyton Orient goal machine Macauley Bonne. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren are set to give relegated Partick Thistle defender Paul McGinn an immediate return to the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein fears John Souttar may need hip surgery after being forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jozo Simunovic has revealed a heart-to-heart meeting with manager Brendan Rodgers has left him content to stay at Celtic and fight to regain his first team place. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers defender Clint Hill will join up with Joey Barton to become part of Fleetwood's coaching staff. (Daily Record)

Republic of Ireland international James McClean insists he hasn't given up hope of securing a move to his boyhood heroes Celtic, after playing against the Parkhead side during Scott Brown's testimonial. (Scotsman)

Allan Johnston has penned a new two-year deal as Dunfermline manager. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has been named in Belgium's 28-strong provisional squad for the World Cup finals. (Scotsman, print edition)