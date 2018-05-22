Borussia Dortmund bring in Favre as new boss on two-year deal

Favre has previously managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Lucien Favre as their new manager on a contract until 2020.

The 60-year-old Swiss takes up the post after leaving French club Nice following the end of the Ligue1 season.

He takes over from Peter Stoger, who had been placed in charge of Dortmund until the end of the season after Peter Bosz was sacked in December.

Favre has previously managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

"We'll now work together on the new team," Favre told the Dortmund website.

"BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe and I'm looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga, which I know extremely well and always kept an eye on during my two years in Nice."

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc added: "The commitment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important part of our fresh start in sport this summer.

"He has our high esteem for his professional qualities."