Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth sign Derry City winger for undisclosed fee

Ronan Curtis celebrates a goal
Ronan Curtis can also play as a striker

Portsmouth have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Ronan Curtis from Derry City for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

Curtis, 22, is out of contract this summer but the Derry will get a fee as he is under the age of 24.

He will join League One side Pompey on 9 June having reportedly almost joined Swedish club Ostersunds last year.

"He's got a lot of pace and power, and is good in the air as well," said Portsmouth assistant boss Joe Gallen.

