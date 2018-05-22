Adrian Bevington: Middlesbrough name former FA executive as head of recruitment

Adrian Bevington has previously worked in Middlesbrough's media department

Championship side Middlesbrough have appointed former Football Association executive Adrian Bevington as their head of recruitment operations.

Boro supporter Bevington was managing director of Club England from 2010 to 2014 and spent 17 years at the FA.

He has been on the Aston Villa board and was understood to have applied to be CEO at the Scottish FA in March.

"Adrian will be overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the department," said a Middlesbrough statement.