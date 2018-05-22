World Cup: Harry Kane named England captain for Russia 2018 tournament

Kane has captained England four times previously

Striker Harry Kane will captain England at the World Cup in Russia, manager Gareth Southgate has announced.

Kane, 24, scored 41 goals in all competitions last season as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League.

Spurs team-mate Eric Dier and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson have also skippered England recently.

"Harry has some outstanding personal qualities," said Southgate, who told the England squad during a meeting at St George's Park on Monday night.

Kane first captained England in last summer's 2-2 World Cup qualifier in Scotland before going on to wear the armband on a further three occasions.

"I'm so excited for the World Cup, I can't wait to be there and experience it," he said.

"To lead the lads out, it's going to be special."

Media playback is not supported on this device Frank Lampard - Kane has credentials to be England captain

Kane, who has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances for his country, was described as a "meticulous professional" by Southgate.

"One of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day," he added.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

"My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him."