Famara Diedhiou: Bristol City striker banned for six matches for spitting

Famara Diedhiou was Bristol City's record signing when he joined in June 2017

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou has been banned for six matches after being found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

The incident happened in the 52nd minute of their Championship match against Birmingham City on 10 April.

Diedhiou, 25, had denied the charge but was found guilty by an FA Regulatory Commission after a hearing.

Bristol City said it was "extremely disappointed" with the decision and did not rule out an appeal.

A club statement added: "Bristol City has requested the full written reasons from The FA and upon receipt will consult with the club's legal team as to the options for appealing the decision of the Regulatory Commission."

The ban is exactly the same as that given to Leeds forward Samu Saiz, after he was sent off for spitting against Newport County in the FA Cup in January.

Diedhou is City's record signing, costing £5.3m when he signed from French top-flight club Angers in the summer of 2017.

He scored 14 goals in 36 matches in all competitions in his first season at Ashton Gate, but will now miss the first six matches of the 2018-19 season.