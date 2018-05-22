Andy Cook: Walsall sign Tranmere Rovers striker on two-year deal

Andy Cook
Andy Cook has played for Barrow, Grimsby and Tranmere in the National League

Walsall have signed Tranmere Rovers striker Andy Cook on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Barrow in 2016, arrives on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Prenton Park.

Cook scored 28 times as Tranmere sealed their return to the English Football League after a two-year absence in 2017-18, including the opening goal in the National League promotion final.

"I want to prove myself in the EFL," Cook told the Walsall website.

"This is a big step up to a big club. I know the manager from his time at Wrexham and I know what he is about. I'm excited by the challenge and where he wants to take the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story