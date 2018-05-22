Kristian Dennis: Chesterfield striker made available for transfer after rejecting new deal

Only five players scored more goals in League Two in 2017-18 than Kristian Dennis.

Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis has been transfer-listed after turning down a new contract.

Dennis finished as the club's top goalscorer in the 2017-18 season, scoring 19 goals despite the club's relegation from League Two.

The 28-year-old has told new Spireites boss Martin Allen that he does not want to drop down into non-league.

"We will place him on the transfer list and wait to see if we have any offers that match our valuation," Allen said.

"We agreed that if this doesn't happen, he would be more than happy to sit down and talk about a new contract and continue playing for Chesterfield FC."