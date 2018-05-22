Champions League final: Real Madrid hungry for historic win - Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane watches Cristiano Ronaldo during training

Champions League final: Liverpool v Real Madrid Venue: Olympic Stadium, Kiev Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Liverpool will not have more hunger to win Saturday's Champions League final than opponents Real Madrid, says the Spanish side's manager Zinedine Zidane.

Real have won the competition three times in the last four seasons, while Liverpool's last success was in 2005.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his side's "desire" overcoming 12-times winners Real.

However, Zidane countered: "You can't say Liverpool have more hunger than us - it simply isn't true."

The Frenchman, 45, added: "Nobody can take our hunger away from us. We will give our all to get more.

"We always have the same desire as we always do and nobody can say we don't.

"We're in a third final and we have the chance to do something historic."

The last team to win the competition - formerly known as the European Cup - was Bayern Munich between 1974 and 1976.

Real won the trophy five times in its first five years of inception (1956-1960).

Media playback is not supported on this device Real Madrid experience important, but it's not everything - Klopp

Will Bale start for Real?

Zidane believes forward Cristiano Ronaldo will have the "most possible" influence in the final in Kiev as the Portugal international "is the best so it will be the maximum".

However, the Bernabeu boss has a decision to make over whether Gareth Bale starts after the Wales international forward's five goals in his last four starts.

"He is playing very well, he has scored many goals recently," said Zidane.

"Not only that but he has been very consistent. He has not played so much, but the last three games he has played he has played well."

Zidane called Klopp's work "formidable" and says Liverpool "got to the final and deserve to be there, just like us".

He added: "Everyone speaks about the three up front (Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane) and says they're less at the back, but they're a team unit.

"My work with the staff is to prepare for the game well, as we always do, and try to do them damage."

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is valued at £148m by CIES Football Observatory, £54m more than four-time Champions League winner Ronaldo

BBC Euro Leagues Football Show analysis

Julien Laurens: "I think Liverpool have been the best team in the competition this year - they've been outstanding from start to finish. The two weeks' break they will have had since their last Premier League game could be huge - just to get some rest and prepare in the right way. It's quite an even final despite the experience Real Madrid have over this Liverpool squad."

Raphael Honigstein: "The biggest problem that Liverpool have is there is no Team B. There is very little they can do to change the flow halfway through the game if they're not on top. Real Madrid are the exact opposite. They have Gareth Bale in reserve, probably Isco and Marco Asensio too. It's a bit frightening. Liverpool need to score a lot of goals before thinking Real can't come back."

James Horncastle: "Liverpool know all they need is 20 minutes of that surge football where they're so hard to live with. I followed Juventus all the way through last year's campaign. The feeling within that group of players was that it was their year. And then Madrid found a way. They are also a team that in 15 minutes can completely blow you away - they have a gear some other teams don't have."