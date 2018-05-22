Darnell Fisher: Preston defender signs contract extension with Championship side
Preston full-back Darnell Fisher has signed a new three-year deal at Deepdale to run until 2021.
The former Celtic defender, 24, joined the club on a free transfer from Rotherham last summer when he signed an initial three-year contract.
He played 35 times for the Lilywhites last season as they fell a place short of the Championship play-offs.
"It speaks volumes really that I still had two years left on my contract," he told the club website.