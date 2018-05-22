Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle manager and his coaching staff sign new contracts

Derek Adams also had two spells in charge of Ross County.

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams and coaches Paul Wotton, Kevin Nancekivell and Rhys Wilmot have all agreed new contracts with the club.

Adams has been in charge since June 2015, guiding the Pilgrims to the League Two play-off final in his first season and promotion in his second.

Plymouth have not disclosed the lengths of the new deals.

"The club has made significant strides on and off the field since appointing Derek," chairman James Brent said.