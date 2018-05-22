Ed Upson: Bristol Rovers sign ex-MK Dons and Yeovil midfielder on free transfer

Ed Upson has also featured for Barnet and Stevenage during his career.

Bristol Rovers have signed former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Ed Upson on a free transfer.

Upson made 79 League One appearances over the past two seasons for the Dons, having previously played in the Championship for Millwall and Yeovil.

"Ed is someone that I have admired for a number of years," Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He's a player that has a vast amount of experience at this level and at a higher level also."

Upson, 28, whose contract length has not been disclosed, believes Rovers are capable of mounting a promotion challenge in 2018-19.

"I met the manager early in the week. He's a very ambitious person and I know the club is also very ambitious," the former Ipswich academy graduate said.

"I think the mixture of those two things could propel the club into the next division."