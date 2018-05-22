Martin Bain: Sunderland chief executive leaves as club scrap position

Martin Bain previously held a similar position at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has left the relegated Championship side, who have scrapped the position.

Bain was appointed in May 2016 after the resignation of Margaret Byrne, but has been made redundant following Stewart Donald's takeover of the club.

The club's most recent accounts showed their highest-paid director, understood to be Bain, earned £1.24m.

"I wish the new owners and those involved with the club moving forward well for the future," he said.

"It has been a testing period personally in exceptionally difficult circumstances and I sincerely wish for a brighter future for the club and its supporters."

Sunderland suffered successive relegations from the Premier League to League One during Bain's time at the Stadium of Light.

In April he said some of the Black Cats' players did not want to be at the club and were "consuming vast amounts" of their budget.

New owner Donald added: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Martin for all of his efforts during his time at the club and in particular for his work during the takeover process, which we very much appreciate."