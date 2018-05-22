Fifa finds 'insufficient evidence' of doping among Russian World Cup players

Fifa says it has found "insufficient" evidence of doping among Russian footballers set to compete in this summer's World Cup.

It investigated after the McLaren reports found 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports benefited from state-sponsored doping between 2012 and 2015.

Fifa says the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has agreed with Fifa's decision to close the cases.

The 2018 World Cup finals start in Russia next month.

"Investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the Fifa World Cup in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation," said a Fifa statement.

However, it added that investigations of several players unrelated to the World Cup were continuing.

The announcement came as a new documentary by German broadcaster ARD alleged the samples of the Russian 2018 World Cup squad were not properly investigated.

Fifa said its investigation included analysis by scientific and legal experts, reanalysis of stored samples - the returned results were all negative - and testing for tampering of samples.

It corresponded with Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian scientist turned whistleblower who exposed the full scale of the scandal, and carried out unannounced target tests.

Fifa said the Russian squad "has been one of the most tested teams" before the World Cup.