Elliott List: Gillingham hand new contract to academy graduate

Elliott List also had a brief loan spell with Braintree Town.

Gillingham forward Elliott List has agreed a new contract with the League One club.

The 21-year-old scored in each of the Gills' final two fixtures of the 2017-18 season, against Bristol Rovers and Plymouth.

He has made 53 appearances since his debut on Boxing Day 2015.

"Elliott has been one of our better players this season. When he returned to playing up top he scored a couple of goals," boss Steve Lovell said.