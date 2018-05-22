Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager and assistant Alan Knill agree contract extensions

Chris Wilder has previously been in charge of Alfreton, Halifax, Oxford and Northampton

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill have both signed 12-month contract extensions.

It keeps them at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2020-21 season and ends speculation linking Wilder with the vacant Sunderland job.

Wilder, 50, led the Blades to 10th in the Championship this season, after promotion from League One in 2016-17.

Coaches Darren Ward and Matt Prestridge and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell have also extended their deals.

Wilder was appointed United manager in May 2016 and has won 55 of his 103 games in charge.

"I'm confident we can concentrate fully on on-field issues," he said.

"We are very much looking forward to pre-season and adding quality reinforcements to our squad in an attempt to build on our performance last season."

Co-owners Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah added in a joint statement: "The improvement in the club's performance since Chris took over as manager two seasons ago is clear.

"We are both very pleased that Chris and his backroom team have agreed to extend their current contracts by a further year."