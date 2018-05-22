Notts County: Shola Ameobi and Alan Smith leave League Two club

Shola Ameobi scored 10 goals in 54 games for Notts County

Ex-Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi and ex-England forward Alan Smith head a list of 11 players released by League Two side Notts County.

Fellow forward Jonathan Forte, 31, has also been allowed to leave, as has goalkeeper Adam Collin, 33.

But 27-year-old defender Matt Tootle, has signed a two-year deal and forward Jon Stead, 35, a new one-year contract.

"These decisions are some of the hardest, if not the hardest, we make," boss Kevin Nolan told the club website.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to all of the players who are moving on and wish them all the best for their future.

"I can't thank the lads enough for their committed efforts in my first full season here."Pierce Bird

Richard Duffy, Ross Fitzsimons, Dan Jones, Michael O'Connor and Branislav Pindroch have all been offered new terms.