Swansea City in talks with Graham Potter for vacant manager role

Graham Potter orchestrated a Swansea-style rise with Ostersunds from the fourth tier of the Swedish league to the Europa League

Swansea City have held talks with Ostersunds boss Graham Potter as they close in on their new manager.

The Swans, relegated after seven years in the Premier League, have spoken to a number of candidates as they look to name a successor to Carlos Carvalhal.

Several names have been under consideration, including former Crystal Palace and Ajax manager Frank de Boer and former Reading boss Jaap Stam.

But 43-year-old Englishman Potter is now believed to be leading the way.

Potter, who has been targeted by Swansea in the past, has caught the attention of several clubs in English football for his achievements with Ostersunds.

The former Stoke and Southampton defender took the club from the Swedish lower leagues to European football and has won praise for both his methods and his team's playing style.

Swansea have been keen to make an appointment to succeed Carvalhal that would also spark a return to the club's own heralded playing style with Potter having enough admirers at the Liberty Stadium to put him in the frame.